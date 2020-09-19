Clay Allen Hext
Clay Allen Hext, 49, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Albuquerque. He was born August 5, 1971 and lived the majority of his life in Albuquerque. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lavonne Hext. He is survived by his father Butch Hext of Albuquerque; his daughter Bella Hext of Albuquerque; his brother Rodney Hext of Seattle, WA and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Albuquerque and across the country. Clay was also loved by many friends and will be missed for his heart and generous spirit.
Arrangements will be made at a later date and per Clay's wishes, his ashes will be scattered in Albuquerque in a family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to thee Clay Hext Memorisl Fund on gofundme.com