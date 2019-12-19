Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Richard Blank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton Blank, 58, of Albuquerque passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in San Diego, Ca. he spent most of his younger years in Ruidoso, NM where he always called his home. He is survived by his partner of many years Sheila Williams of Albuquerque, and daughter Jamie Williams and husband Jake from Amarillo, Tx. daughters Kristen Blank and Mariah Blank and son Dillon Blank all of Albuquerque. Sisters Kathyrn Blank of Oakland, Ca., Patti Padilla of Albuquerque, Susan Arnett and husband Jon of El Paso, Tx. 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Clayton was a loving father, brother, and friend to so many. Clayton was a heck of a cars salesman and acquired so many good friends through his work...he was full of laughs and his favorite was "come here I got one for ya" meaning joke of course but most importantly he lived his life with no regrets. Memorial Service for Clayton will be Monday December 23rd at 5pm at Downs of Albuquerque Race Track, in the VIP room. Family and friends are welcome to attend.



