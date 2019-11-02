Clayton Sherwood McNabb

Clayton Sherwood McNabb (3/27/1934-10/27/2019) was born in Portales, NM, and lived most of his life in ABQ. He was 85. He went to Albuquerque High School (class of 1952) and he spent 8 total years serving his country, in both the Navy & AF. He was a carpenter & he loved working with wood. He had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents Millard & Lora Sue McNabb, and his brother, Doug, as well as a baby sister. He is survived by 1 daughter, Lori; 3 brothers: Wayne, Robert, and Terry McNabb & a sister, Beryl Dean Ramos. There will be a grave-side service at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on 11/6/2019.
