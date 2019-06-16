Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Jean Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cleo Jean Johnson







Cleo Jean Johnson, 88, of Albuquerque, NM,



passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born May 13, 1931 in Chico, CA, she was the only child of the late W. Ward Yeager and Beth



Yeager.



Cleo spent her youth living in various National Parks in California, Colorado, and New Mexico. She graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where she met and married her husband, O. Douglas Johnson. Cleo and Doug moved to Albuquerque in 1961 where Doug set up his medical practice. Cleo devoted her life to raising their four children. She had a love for travel and was fortunate to visit many places around the world. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed reading and word games.



Cleo is survived by her sons, Norman (wife, Elise), Paul (wife, Laura); and her



daughter, Shirley Gillen (husband, Greg); and her



four grandchildren,







Kathryn,



Jonathan, Sean



and Kyle.



She is preceded in death by her husband, O. Douglas Johnson; and their daughter,



Karen.



The family



would like to



extend their



heartfelt thanks



and gratitude to



all the caregivers of



Nurturing Heart for their compassion and care during the last years of Cleo's life.



A Graveside Service will



be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924



Menaul Blvd. NE.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .



Please visit our online guestbook for Cleo at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



