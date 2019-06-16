Cleo Jean Johnson

Obituary
Cleo Jean Johnson



Cleo Jean Johnson, 88, of Albuquerque, NM,

passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born May 13, 1931 in Chico, CA, she was the only child of the late W. Ward Yeager and Beth

Yeager.

Cleo spent her youth living in various National Parks in California, Colorado, and New Mexico. She graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where she met and married her husband, O. Douglas Johnson. Cleo and Doug moved to Albuquerque in 1961 where Doug set up his medical practice. Cleo devoted her life to raising their four children. She had a love for travel and was fortunate to visit many places around the world. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed reading and word games.

Cleo is survived by her sons, Norman (wife, Elise), Paul (wife, Laura); and her

daughter, Shirley Gillen (husband, Greg); and her

four grandchildren,



Kathryn,

Jonathan, Sean

and Kyle.

She is preceded in death by her husband, O. Douglas Johnson; and their daughter,

Karen.

The family

would like to

extend their

heartfelt thanks

and gratitude to

all the caregivers of

Nurturing Heart for their compassion and care during the last years of Cleo's life.

A Graveside Service will

be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924

Menaul Blvd. NE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Please visit our online guestbook for Cleo at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019
