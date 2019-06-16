Cleo Jean Johnson
Cleo Jean Johnson, 88, of Albuquerque, NM,
passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born May 13, 1931 in Chico, CA, she was the only child of the late W. Ward Yeager and Beth
Yeager.
Cleo spent her youth living in various National Parks in California, Colorado, and New Mexico. She graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where she met and married her husband, O. Douglas Johnson. Cleo and Doug moved to Albuquerque in 1961 where Doug set up his medical practice. Cleo devoted her life to raising their four children. She had a love for travel and was fortunate to visit many places around the world. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed reading and word games.
Cleo is survived by her sons, Norman (wife, Elise), Paul (wife, Laura); and her
daughter, Shirley Gillen (husband, Greg); and her
four grandchildren,
Kathryn,
Jonathan, Sean
and Kyle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, O. Douglas Johnson; and their daughter,
Karen.
The family
would like to
extend their
heartfelt thanks
and gratitude to
all the caregivers of
Nurturing Heart for their compassion and care during the last years of Cleo's life.
A Graveside Service will
be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924
Menaul Blvd. NE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019