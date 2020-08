Clifford "Max" Buhrman











Clifford "Max" Buhrman, born February 23, 1957 in Muleshoe TX, died in Albuquerque NM, August 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Max loved his friends, NASCAR, Coors Light and dancing with the ladies. Now he is dancing with Momma in heaven. Max was quite the character and will be missed. Rest in Peace. A gathering in Max's memory will be held at Spectators in the near future.





