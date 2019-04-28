Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Reece Miller







Clifford Reece



Miller, 73, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a long illness. Cliff was born on October 29, 1945 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is survived by his partner of many years, Sylvia Taborelli, his brothers Larry and Jose Borrego of



Cordova, NM, and



several aunts, uncles,



cousins, nieces and



nephews. Cliff attended



McCurdy School in Santa Cruz, NM for the first 12 years of schooling, He participated in football, basketball, track and baseball, lettering in all four sports. He was on the undefeated team that won what is now the class AA state championship in football in his junior year and played on the North All Star basketball team in 1964. Cliff earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1969 from Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, where he attended on a track scholarship. There he set the school record for the 440-yard hurdles and was Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion in 1967. He was a member of the mile relay team that set a school record at the national championships in Albuquerque, NM, in 1968. After graduation, he was employed as a laboratory



scientist at the New Mexico Scientific Laboratory Division from 1972-1977, after



which time he



began a career



in real estate



development. Cliff earned a second degree black belt in Shorin Ryu karate in 1971, and competed in



and won numerous tournaments. He served as president of the Downtown Exchange Club in 1981 and was recognized as an Outstanding Young Man in America. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing in bass tournaments, winning and placing in many of them. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie Miller, his brother Johnny Miller and his mother Margie



Borrego. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 on May 8 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, friends and family members may make donations to the .



Arrangements and online guestbook can be viewed at



www.danielsfuneral.com



