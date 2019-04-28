Clifford Reece Miller
Clifford Reece
Miller, 73, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a long illness. Cliff was born on October 29, 1945 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is survived by his partner of many years, Sylvia Taborelli, his brothers Larry and Jose Borrego of
Cordova, NM, and
several aunts, uncles,
cousins, nieces and
nephews. Cliff attended
McCurdy School in Santa Cruz, NM for the first 12 years of schooling, He participated in football, basketball, track and baseball, lettering in all four sports. He was on the undefeated team that won what is now the class AA state championship in football in his junior year and played on the North All Star basketball team in 1964. Cliff earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1969 from Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, where he attended on a track scholarship. There he set the school record for the 440-yard hurdles and was Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion in 1967. He was a member of the mile relay team that set a school record at the national championships in Albuquerque, NM, in 1968. After graduation, he was employed as a laboratory
scientist at the New Mexico Scientific Laboratory Division from 1972-1977, after
which time he
began a career
in real estate
development. Cliff earned a second degree black belt in Shorin Ryu karate in 1971, and competed in
and won numerous tournaments. He served as president of the Downtown Exchange Club in 1981 and was recognized as an Outstanding Young Man in America. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing in bass tournaments, winning and placing in many of them. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie Miller, his brother Johnny Miller and his mother Margie
Borrego. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 on May 8 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, friends and family members may make donations to the .
Arrangements and online guestbook can be viewed at
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019