Cloma Norene HigdonCloma Norene Higdon, age 98, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Miami, OK, and was the eighth and youngest child of Rev. Thomas D. and Nancy New. She graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1939 and after living a short while in Clovis, she resided in Albuquerque for over 70 years. She was an experienced and talented professional seamstress. She loved crossword puzzles (which she would complete accurately and quickly in pen), knitting, crocheting, listening to music and watching game shows. She also enjoyed receiving and sending text messages, typically sent with perfect grammar, punctuation and humor. With all the challenges she encountered, she faced them with resiliency, determination and a strong-minded independence. Cloma was feisty until the end. Her family was blessed with three generations who knew, learned from and laughed with Cloma. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Donna Higdon, her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Quintana; her four grandchildren, Laura Schritter (Bill), Sean Higdon, John Quintana and Dana Burdick (Steve); seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Salls, Luke Brunner, Ashlie Higdon, Thomas, Brendan and Cara Quintana and John Burdick; her loving niece, Doreta Novaria. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her son, Danny in 1955, and her husband, Thomas in 1977. Cloma will be laid to rest alongside Tom. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Cloma at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

