Clorinda A. Garcia
Clorinda Alderete Garcia, a life-long resident of New Mexico died on August 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Clorinda was born March 19, 1927 to Marcelino and Soledad (Castillo) Alderete in Bosque, NM, attended elementary school in Bosque, graduated from Belen High School, and attended Albuquerque Business College. She retired from the Albuquerque district Corps of Engineers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ruben S. Garcia. She left behind her children: Bernice Uszuko and husband Patrick (Skip), Richard Garcia, Kenneth Garcia and wife Cathy, and Anna Marie Garcia; also her grandchildren: Guinevere Merrezuko and husband Patrick, Christopher Garcia, Melinda Uszuko, Melanie Thomas and husband Andrew, Gerard Garcia II, Daniel Garcia, Jacquelyn Garcia, Desiree Garcia and great-granddaughter Avelina Merrezuko. She is survived by several nephews and nieces. Private burial has taken place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to New Mexico Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/donate
.