Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
5712 Paradise Blvd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Clorinda Maria Gonzales, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Antonio J. Gonzales Jr. in 2001. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 3:00 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, 87114. A Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE, 87110. A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Clorinda at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
