Clorinda Maria Gonzales
Clorinda Maria Gonzales, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Antonio J. Gonzales Jr. in 2001. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 3:00 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, 87114. A Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE, 87110. A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Clorinda at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019