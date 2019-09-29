Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clorinda Mondragon. View Sign Service Information Alderette Pomeroy Funeral Home, Inc. - Raton 244 North 1st. Street Raton , NM 87740 (575)-445-3757 Send Flowers Obituary

Clorinda



Mondragon, 92, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday Sept 25, in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she lived the last six years of her life.



Clorinda was born on January 27, 1927, in Ocate NM, the second daughter of Ignacio Mondragon and Maria Rumaldita Duran. She is preceded in death by her brothers Frank and Margarito Mondragon, and her sisters Rose Sandoval and Maclovia (Vita) Mondragon. She is survived by her brother George Mondragon, sister Nora Pacheco and husband Carlos, brother Eloy Mondragon and wife Virginia, former brother-in-law William Lovato and wife Anita, her niece Valerie Gabaldon and many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was being cared for by her brother Eloy and wife Virginia, her sister Nora and husband Carlos, nieces Valerie, Vickie, Judy, Billie and great niece Isabella and family friend Gloria Garcia. Clorinda was known for taking care of those she loved and for her witty, funny spirit. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.



Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Springer, New Mexico, recited by Eloy Mondragon, followed by the Solemn Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m, followed by interment at Springer Cemetery.



