Clorinda Romero a beloved Wife, Mother, Nana and Nanita passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 21, 1937, in Tajique, NM. Pete Romero Sr. and Clorinda were married for 64 years. They had 5 children Pete Jr (Karla), Johnny (Laura), Natalie (Rick), Marie and Clarence (Emily). She had 11 grandchildren Rick (Melissa), Monica, Jolene (Jaron), Yolanda (Josh), Shawn (Katie), Yevette (Gregg), Felicia (Logan), Dominic, Pete Jude (Ashley) Antone and Yelania. 9 great-grandsons and 7 great-granddaughters and 1 great-great grandson.



She was an active member of the Estancia Valley Catholic Parish in various organizations and was a member of the choir at her beloved San Antonio Catholic Church in Tajique, where she would lead the rosary before mass.



Besides being survived by her husband, children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother Ernest (Frances), sisters Dora (Arthur), Eve, Emily, brother in law Nestor, sister in law Emily, her Tia Eslinda, many godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She is proceded in death by her parents Manuel and Eulalia Barela, sister Ruth, brothers George, Charlie, Eddie, son in law Sammy Chavez, her in-laws William and Julia Benavidez, and sister in law MillIe.



A private family funeral will be held in Tajique, NM on Saturday August 1st.





