Clovis Mora







Clovis Mora, age 85, a lifelong resident of Escobosa, New Mexico passed away on August 27, 2020. Mr. Mora is survived by his Children, Rudy Mora, Ronnie Mora, Michael Mora and wife, Cynthia, Darlene Keene and husband, Tim, Sharon Huguez and husband, Johnny, Frances Greve and husband, Mark; Fourteen Grandchildren, Thirteen Great-grandchildren; Two Great-great grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Mora was preceded in death by his wife, Agueda; Son, Marky Mora; Baby Phillip. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church 5415 Fortuna Rd NW. Interment will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Pallbearers will be Rudy Mora, Ronnie Mora, Michael Mora, Tim Keene, Mark Greve, Johnny Huguez.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store