Clyde Segura
Clyde Segura, age 65, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 5, 1955.
He was preceded in death by his mother Connie Segura; wife, Mary Segura; brothers, Manuel "Geno" Segura, Steven Cruz Sr. and Johnny Greig Segura.
Clyde is survived by daughter, Tyrell Castillo and husband, Joseph from Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Donald Segura, Ronald and wife, Diane Segura; sisters, Maria "sister" Segura, Henretta "Soupy" and husband, Steve Montoya, Grace and husband, Daniel Rivera all of Albuquerque, NM.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30am with a service to follow at 11:00am in the chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourt St. NW. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Castillo, Mateo Moreno, Charlene McNeely, Ronald Segura, Donald Segura, Keven M. Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Salvia and John John Sandoval.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.alamedamortuary.com