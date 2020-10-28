1/1
Clyde Segura
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Clyde Segura



Clyde Segura, age 65, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 5, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his mother Connie Segura; wife, Mary Segura; brothers, Manuel "Geno" Segura, Steven Cruz Sr. and Johnny Greig Segura.

Clyde is survived by daughter, Tyrell Castillo and husband, Joseph from Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Donald Segura, Ronald and wife, Diane Segura; sisters, Maria "sister" Segura, Henretta "Soupy" and husband, Steve Montoya, Grace and husband, Daniel Rivera all of Albuquerque, NM.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30am with a service to follow at 11:00am in the chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourt St. NW. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Castillo, Mateo Moreno, Charlene McNeely, Ronald Segura, Donald Segura, Keven M. Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Salvia and John John Sandoval.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:30 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
