Clyde "Skip" Stanley Skinner, age 70, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He leaves behind his loving wife, Sally Gallegos Skinner; and two beautiful daughters, Tanya Skinner and Ashley Skinner; as well as two granddaughters, Auburn Martinez-Skinner and Kyleigh Alcantar, who brought him great joy. Skip is also survived by his siblings; Denise Gladd (PA), Donna Gatrell, Rhonda Allen, Paul Skinner and Rick Skinner (OH).A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming, Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery.