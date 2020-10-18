1/1
Clyde Skinner
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde "Skip" Stanley Skinner



Clyde "Skip" Stanley Skinner, age 70, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sally Gallegos Skinner; and two beautiful daughters, Tanya Skinner and Ashley Skinner; as well as two granddaughters, Auburn Martinez-Skinner and Kyleigh Alcantar, who brought him great joy. Skip is also survived by his siblings; Denise Gladd (PA), Donna Gatrell, Rhonda Allen, Paul Skinner and Rick Skinner (OH).

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming, Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Skip at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Sally Gallegos Skinner , my condolences to you and your family . May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Fidelia Jaramillo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved