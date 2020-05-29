Cody Austin Sanchez
Cody Austin Sanchez, age 23, a life long resident of Los Lunas, was sadly taken away from us on May 16, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992. for full obituary please visit www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2020.