Cody Austin Sanchez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cody Austin Sanchez





Cody Austin Sanchez, age 23, a life long resident of Los Lunas, was sadly taken away from us on May 16, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992. for full obituary please visit www.noblin.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved