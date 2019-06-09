Lt. Colin James Rice

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Colin James Rice.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lt. Colin James Rice



LT. Colin "Bubba" James Rice, Age 35, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Flagstaff, Az., on December 15, 1983. He was preceded in

death by his

grandparents, Enid and "Tuffy" Rice, Ralph

Campbell; uncle, Brian Campbell; beloved dog, Coco. Colin is survived by his wife, Brittany Rice; parents, Stephen Rice and Anne Snyder; sons, Braylon Rice and Landon Rice; brothers, Ammon Rice and family, Gabe Rice and family; sister, Stephanie Rice; grandmother, Maxine Campbell; and his dog Miley. Colin married Brittany Esswein on June 6, 2015, in Rio Rancho, NM. He was Lieutenant Paramedic with the Rio Rancho Fire Department for over 7 years. He was given the N.M. Paramedic of the year award in 2016 and 2019. Colin

was an avid

sports fan. He

loved coaching

his kids, watching basketball,

football and going fishing. Colin was an active member of the community. He enjoyed coaching and teaching for the Fire Department. Colin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 - 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM. Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 - 10:00AM at Calvary Chapel Rio Rancho, 138 Frontage Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.