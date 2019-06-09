Lt. Colin James Rice
LT. Colin "Bubba" James Rice, Age 35, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Flagstaff, Az., on December 15, 1983. He was preceded in
death by his
grandparents, Enid and "Tuffy" Rice, Ralph
Campbell; uncle, Brian Campbell; beloved dog, Coco. Colin is survived by his wife, Brittany Rice; parents, Stephen Rice and Anne Snyder; sons, Braylon Rice and Landon Rice; brothers, Ammon Rice and family, Gabe Rice and family; sister, Stephanie Rice; grandmother, Maxine Campbell; and his dog Miley. Colin married Brittany Esswein on June 6, 2015, in Rio Rancho, NM. He was Lieutenant Paramedic with the Rio Rancho Fire Department for over 7 years. He was given the N.M. Paramedic of the year award in 2016 and 2019. Colin
was an avid
sports fan. He
loved coaching
his kids, watching basketball,
football and going fishing. Colin was an active member of the community. He enjoyed coaching and teaching for the Fire Department. Colin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 - 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM. Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 - 10:00AM at Calvary Chapel Rio Rancho, 138 Frontage Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019