Colline Garcia (Marquart)
Colline Garcia (Marquart), age 73, a resident of Albuquerque since 1964, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Colline was known for the love of her family. She was highly treasured and valued by her husband of 16 years, Louis, who deeply misses her each day.
She is also survived by her two sons, Christopher Skubis and wife, Cynthia, and Marc Skubis and wife, Stephanie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Audean Marquart, whom she loved dearly.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020