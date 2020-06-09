Connie A. Apodaca
9/8/1949 - 6/9/2011
Those we love do not go away just are safely in Heaven.
Say "Hello" to Mom, Dad, and Johnny.
Just us, Marleen, Adeline, Anna Mae, Cael and the many others who love and miss you forever!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.