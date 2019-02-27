Connie G. Urioste
Age 86, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her children, son, Lorenzo Guzman (Anne), Josie Vigil (Raymond), Ralph Trujillo (Margaret), David Trujillo, Socorro Telles (Mike), and Matilda Trujillo. Connie is preceded in death by her loving husband Florentino, her daughter Patsy Martinez, her sister Christine Herrera, and her daughter-in-law Tina Trujillo.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, a Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, a Prayer Service will begin at 11:00 am all located at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE with internment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd. SE. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2019