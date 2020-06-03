Connie Higgins
Connie Jean Higgins, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of Sunday, May 28, 2020. Connie was born one of three children to Wanda and Charles Seifried in Wichita, KS on Thursday, September 10, 1948. She grew up in Albuquerque, NM, where she met and married the love of her life Charles "Charlie" Higgins in 1971. They made a life together in their South Valley home.
Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Charlie, infant son, Marc Bradley, loving parents, Wanda and Charles Seifried, her siblings, Darrell and Paul Seifried. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Higgins, 11 nephews, 6 nieces, 17 grandnephews, and 5 grandnieces.
Connie was a 1966 graduate of Albuquerque High and an NMSU alumnus with a Master's in English and Technical Writing. She was an educator at Albuquerque's TVI, CNM, and later worked as a hiring consultant for On Site Hiring.
Connie was devoted to her family and her life-long friends. Green Bay Packers green and gold ran in her veins. She loved her home and took great pride and enjoyment in her flower beds, orchard, and grounds which she worked tirelessly to maintain. She loved antiquing, restoring wood furniture, and working with tools, but she was a voracious reader, an avid crossword puzzle master, and an enthusiastic supporter of performing arts venues. She was an active member of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her quick wit, and her direct communication style as a "straight shooter" which often included a colorful choice of words. Connie will be terribly missed.
Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
A private viewing/memorial service to be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at FRENCH â€" LOMAS. Viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with memorial service to follow 1:00 p.m. The service will be webcast and a link will be available on the French website. Please visit our online guestbook for Connie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.