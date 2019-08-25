Constance "Connie" Provenzale
Constance "Con-
nie" Provenzale
passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Connie was born on November 23, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to
Ciro and Sadie
Buccheri. She
moved to Albuquerque in 1971. She worked in retail over 22 years and retired at age 77. She loved talking to people and making them laugh.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Peter Provenzale in 1989, two brothers, Joseph Buccheri and Salvatore Buccheri. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Grace O'Brien and husband Bill O'Brien, step-granddaughter and step-great-granddaughter along with several nieces and
nephews. Visitation is on August 27, 2019
from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Daniels Funeral &
Cremation, 3113
Carlisle NE,
87110 and Rosary to follow at
7:00pm. A mass
will be held on
August 28, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 4109 Indian School
NE. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico where she will lay to rest with her beloved husband Peter. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
