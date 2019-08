Constance "Connie" ProvenzaleConstance "Con-nie" Provenzalepassed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Connie was born on November 23, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York toCiro and SadieBuccheri. Shemoved to Albuquerque in 1971. She worked in retail over 22 years and retired at age 77. She loved talking to people and making them laugh.She was preceded in death by her loving husband Peter Provenzale in 1989, two brothers, Joseph Buccheri and Salvatore Buccheri. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Grace O'Brien and husband Bill O'Brien, step-granddaughter and step-great-granddaughter along with several nieces andnephews. Visitation is on August 27, 2019from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Daniels Funeral &Cremation, 3113Carlisle NE,87110 and Rosary to follow at7:00pm. A masswill be held onAugust 28, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 4109 Indian SchoolNE. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico where she will lay to rest with her beloved husband Peter. To view information or leave a condolence please visit