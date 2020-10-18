1/1
Consuelo Allen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Consuelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Consuelo (Connie) Allen





Consuelo (Connie) Allen, age 91, beloved mother, was called home on Monday, October 5, 2020. She entered this world on May 30, 1929 in Santa Fe. She is survived by her sons, Roland Allen, Fred Allen and Ken Allen; daughters, Diana Campbell and Frieda White.

Connie suffered with dementia in her later years and yearned to be with Fred, her beloved husband of 63 years. Together since high school, she was ready to be reunited with him in heaven. Please visit our online guestbook for Connie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved