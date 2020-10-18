Consuelo (Connie) AllenConsuelo (Connie) Allen, age 91, beloved mother, was called home on Monday, October 5, 2020. She entered this world on May 30, 1929 in Santa Fe. She is survived by her sons, Roland Allen, Fred Allen and Ken Allen; daughters, Diana Campbell and Frieda White.Connie suffered with dementia in her later years and yearned to be with Fred, her beloved husband of 63 years. Together since high school, she was ready to be reunited with him in heaven. Please visit our online guestbook for Connie at