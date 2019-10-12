Consuelo (Connie) Perea
Consuelo (Connie) Perea, 83, of Alameda, NM, passed away on Sunday, 10-6-2019 at her home. Consuelo is survived by her brothers Abel Montoya and Fidel Montoya, her sons Frank M. Perea and Robert Perea, and her daughter and son-in-law Sandee and Victor Romero, and several grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at the Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE on Oct. 13, 2019, 2pm to 4pm. A rosary, mass, life celebration and burial will be held beginning at 8am on Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th NW, Alb, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 12, 2019