Consuelo Perea

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Consuelo Perea.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Obituary
Send Flowers

Consuelo (Connie) Perea





Consuelo (Connie) Perea, 83, of Alameda, NM, passed away on Sunday, 10-6-2019 at her home. Consuelo is survived by her brothers Abel Montoya and Fidel Montoya, her sons Frank M. Perea and Robert Perea, and her daughter and son-in-law Sandee and Victor Romero, and several grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at the Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE on Oct. 13, 2019, 2pm to 4pm. A rosary, mass, life celebration and burial will be held beginning at 8am on Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th NW, Alb, NM.

www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.