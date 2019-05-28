Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corbin Blake Hayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Corbin Blake Hayes







July 27,1995 ~ May 28,2009







It's hard to believe you last walked this earth 10 years ago. You were such a bright light & still are. You touched so many lives in your 13 years w/ your humor, antics, athleticism, your smile & love. Left so young, yet we know you're in a divine place we can only imagine. There is a huge hole in our hearts that will remain until we are all reunited. We Love & Miss you. Mom Dad Austen Garett & Landry. "Live Life to the Fullest. One day your life will flash before your eyes, make sure it's worth watching- CBH"



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 28, 2019

