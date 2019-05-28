Corbin Blake Hayes
July 27,1995 ~ May 28,2009
It's hard to believe you last walked this earth 10 years ago. You were such a bright light & still are. You touched so many lives in your 13 years w/ your humor, antics, athleticism, your smile & love. Left so young, yet we know you're in a divine place we can only imagine. There is a huge hole in our hearts that will remain until we are all reunited. We Love & Miss you. Mom Dad Austen Garett & Landry. "Live Life to the Fullest. One day your life will flash before your eyes, make sure it's worth watching- CBH"
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 28, 2019