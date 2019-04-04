Cordelia Sahd-Bagwell

Cordelia Sahd-Bagwell



Cordelia (Cordy)

Sahd-Bagwell, 92, of Albuquerque,

passed away

peacefully at

home on Satur-

day, March 30, 2019. She is survived by her five children, Bob

Sahd (Debbie),

Mary Lou Sahd-Slick (Steve), Joe Sahd (Renee),

Jim Sahd (Brenda), Avy Sahd-Drum (Mark); eight grandchildren, Julie Sahd, Katie Rodriguez (Mike), Jeff Sahd (Krystal), Dana Sahd, Blake Sahd, Danny Drum (Stefanie), Brooke Sahd, Matt Drum (Samantha), 5 Great Grand Children, Jack Rodriguez, Luke Rodriguez, Ava Drum, Oliver Sahd, Amelia Drum; Siblings, Frank Gusdorf (Dorothy), Corrine Mondragon (Chris), Edna Carmichael (Jim), Ted Gusdorf, & many Loving Nieces & Nephews. She was Preceded in death by her

Husband, George Sahd,

her second husband WK Bagwell, her Parents, Eduardo Duran, Mary

Valerio Gusdorf, Frank Gusdorf

Sr., Siblings Jose Luis Duran and

Wife Emma,

Edward Duran

and Wife Louisa.

George and

Cordy owned

and operated a

General Mercantile Store, the

"Ranchos Trading

Post", for 40+

Years in Ranchos de Taos, NM, they moved to Albuquerque in 1982 to be closer to their kids. Aside from her Incredible Faith in Our Lord, Cordy was very devoted to her Family. She had a gracious, spunky, spirit that was Loved by all who met her; and her homemade Tamales were The Absolute Best! She will be missed dearly. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6th beginning at 10:00am.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
