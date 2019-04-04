Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cordelia Sahd-Bagwell. View Sign

Cordelia Sahd-BagwellCordelia (Cordy)Sahd-Bagwell, 92, of Albuquerque,passed awaypeacefully athome on Satur-day, March 30, 2019. She is survived by her five children, BobSahd (Debbie),Mary Lou Sahd-Slick (Steve), Joe Sahd (Renee),Jim Sahd (Brenda), Avy Sahd-Drum (Mark); eight grandchildren, Julie Sahd, Katie Rodriguez (Mike), Jeff Sahd (Krystal), Dana Sahd, Blake Sahd, Danny Drum (Stefanie), Brooke Sahd, Matt Drum (Samantha), 5 Great Grand Children, Jack Rodriguez, Luke Rodriguez, Ava Drum, Oliver Sahd, Amelia Drum; Siblings, Frank Gusdorf (Dorothy), Corrine Mondragon (Chris), Edna Carmichael (Jim), Ted Gusdorf, & many Loving Nieces & Nephews. She was Preceded in death by herHusband, George Sahd,her second husband WK Bagwell, her Parents, Eduardo Duran, MaryValerio Gusdorf, Frank GusdorfSr., Siblings Jose Luis Duran andWife Emma,Edward Duranand Wife Louisa.George andCordy ownedand operated aGeneral Mercantile Store, the"Ranchos TradingPost", for 40+Years in Ranchos de Taos, NM, they moved to Albuquerque in 1982 to be closer to their kids. Aside from her Incredible Faith in Our Lord, Cordy was very devoted to her Family. She had a gracious, spunky, spirit that was Loved by all who met her; and her homemade Tamales were The Absolute Best! She will be missed dearly. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6th beginning at 10:00am.Visit our online guestbook for Cordelia at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 4, 2019

