Cordelia Sahd-Bagwell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cordelia Sahd-Bagwell.
Cordelia (Cordy)
Sahd-Bagwell, 92, of Albuquerque,
passed away
peacefully at
home on Satur-
day, March 30, 2019. She is survived by her five children, Bob
Sahd (Debbie),
Mary Lou Sahd-Slick (Steve), Joe Sahd (Renee),
Jim Sahd (Brenda), Avy Sahd-Drum (Mark); eight grandchildren, Julie Sahd, Katie Rodriguez (Mike), Jeff Sahd (Krystal), Dana Sahd, Blake Sahd, Danny Drum (Stefanie), Brooke Sahd, Matt Drum (Samantha), 5 Great Grand Children, Jack Rodriguez, Luke Rodriguez, Ava Drum, Oliver Sahd, Amelia Drum; Siblings, Frank Gusdorf (Dorothy), Corrine Mondragon (Chris), Edna Carmichael (Jim), Ted Gusdorf, & many Loving Nieces & Nephews. She was Preceded in death by her
Husband, George Sahd,
her second husband WK Bagwell, her Parents, Eduardo Duran, Mary
Valerio Gusdorf, Frank Gusdorf
Sr., Siblings Jose Luis Duran and
Wife Emma,
Edward Duran
and Wife Louisa.
George and
Cordy owned
and operated a
General Mercantile Store, the
"Ranchos Trading
Post", for 40+
Years in Ranchos de Taos, NM, they moved to Albuquerque in 1982 to be closer to their kids. Aside from her Incredible Faith in Our Lord, Cordy was very devoted to her Family. She had a gracious, spunky, spirit that was Loved by all who met her; and her homemade Tamales were The Absolute Best! She will be missed dearly. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6th beginning at 10:00am.
Visit our online guestbook for Cordelia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 4, 2019