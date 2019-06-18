Cordelia Sanchez
Cordelia Sanchez
(Tapia), age 86,
born in Quemado, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday,
June 15, 2019.
Mrs. Sanchez is survived by her children, Gloria
Sanchez and
husband, Leo-
nard, Elaine Sanchez, Lisa Lucero and husband, Carlos, Ray Sanchez Jr. and wife, Lorraine, Bernie Sanchez Sr. and wife,
Pauline; sisters, Barbara Fernandez and husband, Mike, Agnes Gonzales and husband, Andy; brother, Ernest Tapia and wife, Lucy; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Mrs. Sanchez was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond S. Sanchez Sr.; daughter, Adele; grandson, Michael; parents, Bernabel and Severita Tapia and brothers, Emilio and Richard.
A visitation
will be Thursday,
June 20, 2019
from 9:30 a.m.
until 10:00 a.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona SW,
with a Rosary to be recited at
10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow services at Pajarito Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Little, Ronald Lopez, Ruben Sanchez, Ray Sanchez III, Bernie Sanchez Jr. and Joshua Sanchez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Isaac Lucero, Leonard Sanchez Jr., Paul Sanchez and Carlos Lucero.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019