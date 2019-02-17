Cordie Briggs
Cordie Briggs
passed away
at her home
in ABQ. NM on
Feb. 3, 2019.
Cordie was born in Portales, NM
in Oct. 1931.
Cordie was
preceded in
death by her parents, A.S. "Red" and Opal Jones of Lockney, TX; her brother Carl Jones of
Littlefield, TX; and her husband Carrol Briggs of
Clovis, NM. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn J. Hardy and husband Don of Floydada, TX; her children, Tonya Hunt and husband Robert of Mesa, AZ, and Rocky Briggs and wife Jasmine of ABQ NM;
grandchildren, Shana Owens
(Tim), Nathan
Briggs (Rosa),
LaShawn Briggs,
Amanda Gutierrez
(Mark), and four great-grandchildren; Family and
friends are
invited to cele-
brate her life
on Sunday, Feb. 24,
2019, at Towne Park Clubhouse in ABQ. She will be
buried at Lawn Haven
Memorial Gardens in
Clovis, NM.
Graveside Services are
Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m..
Arrangements by Muffley Funeral Home.
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019