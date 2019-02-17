Cordie Briggs

Cordie Briggs



Cordie Briggs

passed away

at her home

in ABQ. NM on

Feb. 3, 2019.

Cordie was born in Portales, NM

in Oct. 1931.

Cordie was

preceded in

death by her parents, A.S. "Red" and Opal Jones of Lockney, TX; her brother Carl Jones of

Littlefield, TX; and her husband Carrol Briggs of

Clovis, NM. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn J. Hardy and husband Don of Floydada, TX; her children, Tonya Hunt and husband Robert of Mesa, AZ, and Rocky Briggs and wife Jasmine of ABQ NM;

grandchildren, Shana Owens

(Tim), Nathan

Briggs (Rosa),

LaShawn Briggs,

Amanda Gutierrez

(Mark), and four great-grandchildren; Family and

friends are

invited to cele-

brate her life

on Sunday, Feb. 24,

2019, at Towne Park Clubhouse in ABQ. She will be

buried at Lawn Haven

Memorial Gardens in

Clovis, NM.

Graveside Services are

Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m..

Arrangements by Muffley Funeral Home.
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
