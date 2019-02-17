Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cordie Briggs. View Sign

Cordie Briggs







Cordie Briggs



passed away



at her home



in ABQ. NM on



Feb. 3, 2019.



Cordie was born in Portales, NM



in Oct. 1931.



Cordie was



preceded in



death by her parents, A.S. "Red" and Opal Jones of Lockney, TX; her brother Carl Jones of



Littlefield, TX; and her husband Carrol Briggs of



Clovis, NM. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn J. Hardy and husband Don of Floydada, TX; her children, Tonya Hunt and husband Robert of Mesa, AZ, and Rocky Briggs and wife Jasmine of ABQ NM;



grandchildren, Shana Owens



(Tim), Nathan



Briggs (Rosa),



LaShawn Briggs,



Amanda Gutierrez



(Mark), and four great-grandchildren; Family and



friends are



invited to cele-



brate her life



on Sunday, Feb. 24,



2019, at Towne Park Clubhouse in ABQ. She will be



buried at Lawn Haven



Memorial Gardens in



Clovis, NM.



Graveside Services are



Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m..



Arrangements by Muffley Funeral Home.



Cordie BriggsCordie Briggspassed awayat her homein ABQ. NM onFeb. 3, 2019.Cordie was born in Portales, NMin Oct. 1931.Cordie waspreceded indeath by her parents, A.S. "Red" and Opal Jones of Lockney, TX; her brother Carl Jones ofLittlefield, TX; and her husband Carrol Briggs ofClovis, NM. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn J. Hardy and husband Don of Floydada, TX; her children, Tonya Hunt and husband Robert of Mesa, AZ, and Rocky Briggs and wife Jasmine of ABQ NM;grandchildren, Shana Owens(Tim), NathanBriggs (Rosa),LaShawn Briggs,Amanda Gutierrez(Mark), and four great-grandchildren; Family andfriends areinvited to cele-brate her lifeon Sunday, Feb. 24,2019, at Towne Park Clubhouse in ABQ. She will beburied at Lawn HavenMemorial Gardens inClovis, NM.Graveside Services areTuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m..Arrangements by Muffley Funeral Home. Funeral Home Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis

1430 Thornton

Clovis , NM 88101

575-762-4435 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close