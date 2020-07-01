Corina Baca







Corina "Cora" Maria Baca, 75, an Albuquerque resident, was called home to be with our Lord, while surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1944, in the Village of Des Moines, NM, to Frances and Pedro Marquez. Proceded in death by her husband, Roy Perez Aguilar; sons, Roy P. Aguilar Jr. and Billy J. Aguilar; mother, Frances Smythe; father, Pedro Marquez; and three sisters and one baby brother. Cora is survived by her sons, Johnnie Aguilar, Lee Roy Aguilar, and Martin Aguilar; daughters-in-law, Yolanda Chacon-Aguilar, Christine Aguilar, and



Paula Taylor, respectively; grandchildren, Andrew Aguilar (Flowy), Natasha Aguilar, Joshua Aguilar, and 1 great-grandchild.



She is also survived by her two brothers, Pete and David Marquez; two sisters, Bea Hall and Ruth Williams; Aunt Sofie, and many nieces and nephews.



She took great pride in her sons and grandchildren. Cora will be remembered for her tenacity and as a loving grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She left many lasting memories, which will be cherished forever.



Please join us on Friday, July 3, 2020, to celebrate the life of Cora. Services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Sunset Memorial Park to immediately follow.





