Corine Gurule
Corine Gurule, 90 years young, joined her Heavenly
Father, Wednesday March 18th. She was a loving,
devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother. She is survived by her
husband Gilbert of almost 71 years, children Eileen (John), Eddie (Veleda), Pat (Cathy) and Tina (Leonard). Corine has joined her son, Bert in heaven. She enjoyed reading, reciting her rosary, walking and good chili.
She will be greatly missed. Please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020