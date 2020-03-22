Corine Gurule

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corine Gurule.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Corine Gurule



Corine Gurule, 90 years young, joined her Heavenly

Father, Wednesday March 18th. She was a loving,

devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother. She is survived by her

husband Gilbert of almost 71 years, children Eileen (John), Eddie (Veleda), Pat (Cathy) and Tina (Leonard). Corine has joined her son, Bert in heaven. She enjoyed reading, reciting her rosary, walking and good chili.

She will be greatly missed. Please visit

www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.