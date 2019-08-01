Corine Gutierrez

Obituary
Corine Gutierrez, 80, took the journey to the lord on July 29, 2019. She married Santiago Gutierrez on September 20, 1958 and they began their life together, having 8 children. Visitation will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10:00 am-10:30 am at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro. Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am with Celebrant Peter Mueller. Burial will take place at the Magdalena Cemetery. Corine's care has been entrusted to:



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
