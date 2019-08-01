Corine Gutierrez
Corine Gutierrez, 80, took the journey to the lord on July 29, 2019. She married Santiago Gutierrez on September 20, 1958 and they began their life together, having 8 children. Visitation will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10:00 am-10:30 am at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro. Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am with Celebrant Peter Mueller. Burial will take place at the Magdalena Cemetery. Corine's care has been entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral Services
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019