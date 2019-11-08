Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelia Magee Platt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cornelia Magee Platt







When Cornelia walked into the room, everything was immediately brighter. Her beauty, humor, wit, and interest in others radiated. Cornelia had a magnetic personality that drew a variety of people into her life. Cornelia Magee Platt passed Saturday night, October 26, 2019.



Cornelia was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Melba Watts and George Magee on February 22, 1935. Her parents moved to Roswell, New Mexico when she was twelve. Cornelia's singing voice was cultivated at an early age. Her voice was beautiful and led her to keep performing throughout her long, influential life. Her deep love of music and performing eventually led her to UNM to study music. After moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico, Cornelia remained musically active as the lead vocalist in the community theatre. She performed in Carousel, Oklahoma, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Fiddler on the Roof, Jacquez Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, The Crucible, and Oklahoma, to mention a few.



Cornelia received her Bachelor's Degree in Music from NMSU. Then, she obtained a Master's Degree in Elementary Education at NMSU. Cornelia enjoyed teaching elementary aged children for over 30 years.



Cornelia was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and beloved husband, George Platt and their little dog, Sadie. Cornelia and George lived in Fort Worth and eventually moved to Eagle, Colorado where they resided for 20 years.



Cornelia was blessed to have many devoted children and grandchildren in her life. Cornelia is survived by her children, Ross Easterling his wife Elizabeth Samuell, Elizabeth Easterling Rectenwald, Kelley Platt and her husband Michael Hurst, Connie Platt and her husband Andy Erickson, Andy Platt and his wife Angie. GMC was the best grandmother any child could have! She had many: Erin and her husband Todd Grimm, Henry, Belkis, Erin, Jackson, Anna, Mitchell, Annika, Lars, Ivy, Rex, and Faye.



After moving back to Albuquerque 5 years ago, Cornelia (Corny) was very involved with the Las Amapolas Garden Club and The Oasis Choral Group. In lue of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fisher House Foundation, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, or the Animal Humane Society of Albuquerque. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Sandia Presbyterian Church, 10704 Paseo Del Norte NE at 1:00pm.



