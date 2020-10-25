1/1
Cornelia Pinkham
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia Betty Pinkham



Cornelia Betty (Neen Gruner) Pinkham, Connie, Neen died Thursday, October 1, 2020, of natural causes, at home surrounded by loving family.

As Connie desired, private services have taken place at home. Her family wishes to thank the many individuals and groups who have expressed their love for Connie/Neen in their special ways.

Cornelia was also given loving care by "For Your Care In-Home Care" and by "Hospice de la Luz", for which the family is very thankful.

In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Research Foundation, or to the charity of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Connie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved