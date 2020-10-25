Cornelia Betty Pinkham
Cornelia Betty (Neen Gruner) Pinkham, Connie, Neen died Thursday, October 1, 2020, of natural causes, at home surrounded by loving family.
As Connie desired, private services have taken place at home. Her family wishes to thank the many individuals and groups who have expressed their love for Connie/Neen in their special ways.
Cornelia was also given loving care by "For Your Care In-Home Care" and by "Hospice de la Luz", for which the family is very thankful.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Research Foundation, or to the charity of your choice
