Cosme "Mockey" Olguin
We miss you more today than we did on that first day. We see that roadrunner sitting in the yard or that mariposa flying high when the days are feeling hard. You are with us everyday in everything we do..... we know that you know, we'll never stop missing you.
3 years and still missing you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.