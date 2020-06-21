Cozette Hill Dearing
Cozette Hill Dearing



Cozette Hill Dearing, 87, went Home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Services will begin with Visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms, 1350 Bosque Farms Blvd, Bosque Farms, NM, proceeded by a celebration of life service. A Private family Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Avenue, NE. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Valencia County 4-H in honor of Cozette's years of devotion to the Junior Livestock program. Valencia County Extension Office, Attn; Valencia County 4-H, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Please visit our online guest book for Cozette at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
