Craig Barton Riche, age 45, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; father, Howard; sister, Brenda Padilla; brother, Keith Riche and wife Christina; and nephews, Colton Padilla, Duncan Padilla, Elijah Riche, and Samuel Riche. Craig had some serious health issue in recent years. He enjoyed cooking and going with his mother to different restaurants for all types of cuisine. They would take in a movie later. Often, he would give his mom and dad a lengthy nonstop dissertation on something he had seen on the History Channel, Nat'l Geographic's, or elsewhere. He was a Cheesehead and would spend Sundays at his dads watching the Packer games together and they had been to Green Bay, San Francisco, and Phoenix for games. Craig had a funny goofy side to him and often would wear funny T-shirts and he had comic strip figurines throughout his home.
The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2801 Lomas NE. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . and UNM Heart and Vascular Center https://nmhi.com/ Please visit our online guestbook for Craig at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019