Craig Harry Conrad







Oct. 29, 1957 - Feb. 17, 2020



Craig Conrad, 62, died in his home on February 17, 2020, a day that is the beginning for many people missing a man with a great sense of humor and the ability to fix just about anything. "You'll have to figure out your own computer problems now," Craig said recently.



Ever since Craig was born on October 29, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM, to Harry and Millie Conrad, he was bound to have many skills and talents. Some were self-taught, such as his artistic abilities for photography, drawing (furry family members were his favorite models), and creating beautiful woodworking projects. His number one passion was music and his Jr. High and High school band director remembers his dedication and enjoyment playing the trumpet.



He was also a self-taught guitar enthusiast, from playing, refurbishing, and building different types and styles of guitars.



Because his two older brothers, Ken and Clark were close in age with each other, Craig hung out with his Dad and learned to fix just about anything. He applied his tenacity to fix things when he was told he likely had just months left to live and he set his mind to do what he could to beat the challenge with cancer. It was admirable how he stuck to his strict, self-imposed anti-cancer diet and lifestyle. Consequently, he had a good solid year of travel and visiting friends and family, including four nieces and a nephew.



Craig also enjoyed earning his private pilot's license, as he was passionate about most things to do with aviation. He was also an involved Dad with his son's sports teams and school events.



His former wife, Julie Conrad Clancy, as well as his two sons, Alan and James Conrad were honored to be with him until the very end. Craig will be very missed.



A private family memorial service will be planned at a later date.



