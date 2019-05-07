Craig DeForest
Craig DeForest, Santa Fe resident, died Tuesday evening after injury from a fall. Craig is known for his well-developed systems thinking and application particularly in business operations, great sense of humor and love of laughter, and deep philosophical and spiritual thought.
He was a founder of the local Leadership Santa Fe and contributed to new business development initiatives.
He lived by his beliefs, "He/she who can love can be; he who can be can do; he who can do, is," - George Ivanovich Gurdjieff. He was a loving servant and gentleman.
He is survived by two sisters and other family. He was preceded by his wife Emily in 2010.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019