|
|
Craig Rich
1952-2019
Craig Carter Rich, age 66, returned to his Father in heaven Wednesday, September 11, 2019 following a battle with cancer. He was born Tuesday, September 30, 1952 in Morgan, Utah to Sharon Carter and Robert Rich.
In 1971 he met his best friend Lavella Swofford and on Friday, January 18, 1974 they were married in the Salt Lake City Utah temple. Together they brought five amazing sons into their forever family. Building a home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, He showed his sons and later his nine grandchildren the value of hard work as he diligently provided for them while working at Santa Fe Railroad, Big J, Los Alamos National Labs and on their family farm with his bride. Craig loved hunting, fishing, wood working, photography, white water rafting, smoking ribs, gardening and spending time with family and friends. On any given day he could be heard telling jokes and zinging one liners. His ornery laugh and broad smile will be deeply missed and warmly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his son Carl Rich, and his father Robert Malen Rich. He is survived by his greatest joys, wife, Lavella Rich; sons, Richard Rich and wife Kellie, Daniel Rich and wife Sharon, Jeffrey and wife Brianna; and Steven Rich and wife Miranda; grandchildren, Ian, Jaxon, Taylor, Ella, Sophia, Morgan, Chloe, Leah, and Anderson; his mother, Sharon Carter Rich; brothers, Mike, Brad and Randall; and sisters, Roxy and Kris Sauls.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8130 Sage Rd S.W. Albuquerque, NM 87121. Please visit our online guestbook for Craig at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019