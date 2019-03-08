Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crissie Ann Elwess. View Sign

Crissie Ann Elwess, 47 passed away on March 2nd 2019. Crissie is survived by her husband of 28 years Austin, and her sons JT & Brandon, and her brother & sister in law Kenney & Susan. She is preceded in death by her father John Kennedy & Mother Patsy Kennedy.



Services will be held at St. Bernadette on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Celebration of life and luncheon at 11am, at American Legion Post 49 at 11005 Central Ave NE.



