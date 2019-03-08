Crissie Ann Elwess
Crissie Ann Elwess, 47 passed away on March 2nd 2019. Crissie is survived by her husband of 28 years Austin, and her sons JT & Brandon, and her brother & sister in law Kenney & Susan. She is preceded in death by her father John Kennedy & Mother Patsy Kennedy.
Services will be held at St. Bernadette on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Celebration of life and luncheon at 11am, at American Legion Post 49 at 11005 Central Ave NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019