Cristella Margarita Sedillo
Cristella Margarita Sedillo, 96, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Cristella was born in Tokay, New Mexico, on Wednesday, July 11, 1923 to Pablo and Guadalupe Padilla.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Antonio Jose Sedillo; son, Lawrence Sedillo; grandchild, Daniel Antonio Armijo; great-grandchildren, Renee Sedillo and Angel Armijo. Cristella is survived by her children, Patrick Sedillo (wife Emma), Anna Armijo (husband Daniel), Anthony Sedillo (wife Bernice), and daughter in-law, Karen Sedillo; grandchildren, Marisol Brito (husband Russell), Carlos Armijo (wife Roberta), Santiago Armijo, Anamaria Armijo-Glenn (husband Brandon), Maya Armijo, Michael Sedillo (wife Francine), Joseph Sedillo, Andres Sedillo; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their deepest and most sincere appreciation to the staff of A Love for Life Assisted Living, Dr. Francesco Standoli, and Hospice of New Mexico for their gentle and expert care of Cristella during the last several months of her life.
The family invites you to attend a Rosary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be scheduled at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Cristella at www.FrenchFunerals.com. To read full obituary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 31, 2019