Cristobal Sanchez (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cristobal Sanchez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
8:15 AM
St. Anne's
1400 Arenal Rd. SW.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anne's
1400 Arenal Rd. SW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christobal Sanchez



Christobal Sanchez, age 58, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 30, 1961. He never met a stranger and was an animal lover. He was very gregarious. He whistled all the time, everywhere he went. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan with a green thumb. He was the gentlest tough guy around. He was a true craftsman and handyman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Sanchez.

Christobal is survived by the love of his life, Nannette Sanchez; his son, Marcus Sanchez; mother, Hazel Sanchez; brother, Frank Sanchez and sister, Patricia Sanchez.

A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:20 am with a Mass to follow at 9:00 am at St. Anne's, 1400 Arenal Rd. SW. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.