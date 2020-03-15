Christobal Sanchez
Christobal Sanchez, age 58, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 30, 1961. He never met a stranger and was an animal lover. He was very gregarious. He whistled all the time, everywhere he went. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan with a green thumb. He was the gentlest tough guy around. He was a true craftsman and handyman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Sanchez.
Christobal is survived by the love of his life, Nannette Sanchez; his son, Marcus Sanchez; mother, Hazel Sanchez; brother, Frank Sanchez and sister, Patricia Sanchez.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:20 am with a Mass to follow at 9:00 am at St. Anne's, 1400 Arenal Rd. SW. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020