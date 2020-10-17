Crucita Lovato

Crucita Telesfora Jaramillo Lovato







Crucita Telesfora passed away peacefully in her home on October 10, 2020. She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews. A lifetime resident of Albuquerque, Crucita attended Albuquerque High School where she played violin in the orcestra and met Ernest Lovato, the love of her life. They were married for more than 75 years. Before their retirement, Ernest and Crucita owned and operated a collection agency in Albuquerque for over 40 years.



Crucita, also known as "Chris" by many of her friends, was very involved with the Catholic Parish of Our Lady of the Annunciation, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Legion of Mary, and a Lay Canossian. She was known for her sincerity, wisdom, and devotion to her faith.



The Lovato family would like to express deep gratitude to all the extraordinary people who cared for our Mother and helped make the last years of her life comfortable and peaceful.



Services will be held at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2532 Vermont St NE. Please contact the family for further information.





