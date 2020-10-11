1/
Crystal Ergish-wood
Crystal Ergish - Wood, a delightful ray of sunshine, was suddenly and tragically taken from this life on September 23rd 2020. She was a devoted educator with an MA from Middlebury College.

During her teaching career, she showed love, compassion, and caring for all. She inspired her students to live a fabulous and amazing life.

She was known by her life-long friends as charismatic and REAL. This lovely spirit always had a way to make you smile. This part-time jeweler, accomplished quilter, avid golfer, and best friend is survived by her husband Jerry L. Wood, her children Miranda K. Wood and Shylah R. Wood, and grandson Michael Jones (sunshine on a cloudy day). She is also survived by her parents Orville and Rosemary Ergish. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday October 17th 2020 at 2 p.m.. For more information regarding the virtual service go to https://www.stmarksabq.org.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
