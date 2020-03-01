Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis Dale Miller







Curtis Dale Miller, 93, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born Monday, January 3, 1927, in Forrest, New Mexico, to Sidney and Edris Miller. He had two sisters, Gwendolyn and Marilyn; and one brother, Sidney.



Curtis graduated from Forrest High school in 1945. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, in June 1945, and was stationed in Rome, Italy where he worked to help in the reconstruction of Europe. He was awarded an Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Metal for his service. After the war, he returned to New Mexico and earned a B.A. and master's degree in Education from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. It was in his college years that Curtis met the love of his life, Gloria Faye Caudle. They were married in January 1951 and were together for over sixty-six years. Curtis worked for three years in Zuni, New Mexico as an elementary school teacher and head men's high school basketball coach. He and Gloria then moved to Lovington, New Mexico where he first worked as a fifth-grade teacher and then spent many years as an elementary school principal. He was loved and respected by all of his staff and students. Curtis and Gloria also became entrepreneurs and owned and operated a Driver's Training Education business as well as the local Montgomery Ward's store. He was also elected and served two terms as a City Council Member for the city of Lovington. Curtis and Gloria then retired and moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico where they lived for over twenty years. They had many friends and "knew everybody in town". Curtis spent his retirement days playing golf, hanging out with his many buddies, traveling, and enjoying his children and grandchildren who all loved him dearly. In 2011, Curtis and Gloria moved to Albuquerque, NM where he became an avid Lobo Football and Basketball fan. In Albuquerque, he was surrounded with love and loyalty by his wife, children and grandchildren.



Curtis Dale Miller was preceded in death by his beloved Gloria in May 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Misti; his son, Michael and his wife Jackie; and their three daughters, Jessica, Michelle, and Maya. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Sidney and Gaye; his sister, Gwendolyn Harrison; his sister, Marilyn Babers and her husband Don; and also by his nieces and nephews, Susan Carrie, Terri, Doni, Sonna, Steven, Kathy, Sydney, Jeff, Trish, Brent, Jerry, Marcia Kay, Gary, Brent and all of their families.



Family and friends will always remember Curtis for his kindness, wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. He was truly loved by all who knew him.



