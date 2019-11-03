|
Cynthia Ann Gaede
Cynthia Ann Gaede, age 50, of Albuquerque, joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kris G. Gaede, her children; Robert F. Gaede (Naomi), Johnathon T. Gaede and Amanda E. Gaede. She also leaves behind her sisters; Laura Workman, Christine Davis (Steve), and Sandra Padilla (Mark); as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Donna Workman, and her brother Gregg Workman. Cindy loved her family and her friends. She was an avid animal and nature lover as well. She loved her family and kids with all of her heart. Cindy herself was dearly loved by them and will not soon be forgotten. Friends and family are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Funeral Service will follow on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation will follow services, and she will be laid to rest privately at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook for Cindy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019