Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Gaede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Gaede

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ann Gaede Obituary
Cynthia Ann Gaede



Cynthia Ann Gaede, age 50, of Albuquerque, joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kris G. Gaede, her children; Robert F. Gaede (Naomi), Johnathon T. Gaede and Amanda E. Gaede. She also leaves behind her sisters; Laura Workman, Christine Davis (Steve), and Sandra Padilla (Mark); as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Donna Workman, and her brother Gregg Workman. Cindy loved her family and her friends. She was an avid animal and nature lover as well. She loved her family and kids with all of her heart. Cindy herself was dearly loved by them and will not soon be forgotten. Friends and family are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Funeral Service will follow on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation will follow services, and she will be laid to rest privately at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook for Cindy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now