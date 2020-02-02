Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Beth Post. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Beth Post (nee Bostic), known as Cindy to most all who knew her, passed early Thursday morning, 30 January 2020. She had barely turned 63, having been born on 19 January 1957. Her passing came much too early for all thoseâ€"both family and friendsâ€"who loved her dearly. Her dimpled smile easily triggered a corresponding smile in those with whom she shared her life. Her effervescent laughter made those who heard it feel that all was right with the world. Her love, her compassion, her ability to listen without judgement, made family and friends treasure their time with her. Those same people now feel a deep emptiness in their chest, a hurt that will take much time to heal. Life's well ran empty for Cindy long before anyone who knew and loved her was ready. Even those who were aware of the last very painful and difficult months of her life, leading to an inevitable outcome, were wholly unprepared for her passing. She bravely fought a long, hard battle. For most of that time, she kept her smile, laughter, and willingness to share the best parts of herself with others. Near the end, family and friends who visited her saw the spark slowly fading, saw the light dimming in her eyes, saw the struggle overwhelming her. She admitted the day before she passed that she no longer had the energy to fight, but no one expected it to happen so fastâ€"much less than a day later. A few weeks, a couple of months more time with her was hoped. Every additional day would have been a blessing to those who loved her, but it would also have been another day of almost constant physical pain for her. Cindy's family and close friends wished for her to continue the fight, but also wished for her to not be in pain. Even though we all now hurt down to the core of our being, we should be happy that she is no longer suffering. It was her wish, voiced multiple times over the past year, that we celebrate her life, not her death. She said it was okay to mourn for a short while, but then we should get on with living and enjoying our lives. Every person who lovedâ€"who lovesâ€"Cindy should heed those words, no matter how difficult. Every person who loves Cindy should remember all those moments shared with her that made each of us happy, that made each of us a better person for having known her. Her family and numerous friends should remember and celebrate all those times spent creating wonderful memories with her. Her mom and brother should remember and celebrate the deep and abiding love she had for them and their shared lives together. Her daughters should remember and celebrate a mother who deeply loved them and who had the largest role in helping mold them into amazing young women. Her husband, in particular, knows to the center of his being how much better a person he is for having shared a life with her for more than 30 yearsâ€"too short by half. She was truly his perfect soulmate. She was his moral compass, his closest friend, his deepest loveâ€¦ Though Cindy always said he was her rock, it was truly the opposite. He was her rock because she was his, and her unconditional love for him and all her family made it easy for him to be present and supportive in all ways for her.



Cynthia (Cindy) Beth Post, an Albuquerque native, was born in the same hospital in which she passed. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, J.B. Bostic. She is survived by her husband, Stephen G. Post; her two daughters, Candace Lounsbury and Hilary (Lily) Post; her mother, Esther Bostic; her brother, Eugene (Gene) Bostic; and her two grandchildren, Kellen and Torin Lounsbury. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Brian Lounsbury; her sister-in-law, Susan Bostic; her brothers-in-law, Samuel and Glen Post; her sister-in-law, Jacqueline West; her sister-in-law, Donna Post; her nephew, Eugene (Tre) Bostic III; her niece, Mary Lou Pilkington; several grand nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members.



A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 6 February 2020, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Place NE (corner of Lomas Blvd and Tennessee St.), Albuquerque, NM 87108.



