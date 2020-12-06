Cynthia BrowningCynthia Browning, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 during her afternoon nap.She was born on Tuesday, March 7, 1933 to Frank and Ivy Sharpe in Grimsby, England. She survived the bombing of England and met her future husband, Bert in October of 1955 who was in the United States Air Force. They were married on the Saturday, July 13, 1957 and their son Earl was born on Saturday, October 29, 1960. She had lifelong friends in both the U.S.A. and in England which she said was a great blessing. She was a gourmet cook, a vivid fisherwoman, and a onetime companion to her husband Bert on his big game hunts. The last few years weren't the best for her health wise, but she kept that smile and unbelievable attitude towards life. Cynthia was a graduate in piano from the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal College of Music.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ivy Sharpe; sister, Haidee Conley; brother, Stuart Sharpe; and niece, Karen Brown. She leaves behind her husband, Bert of the family home; son, Earl Browning; stepson, Paul Browning, all of Albuquerque; niece, Vivienne and husband Ted Treasure and son Jonathon of Barrow-on-Humber, England; niece, Moira and husband George Tovey of New Waltham, England; and sister in law, Muriel Sharpe of Grimsby, England. Cynthia (Ma), you will be missed greatly by your loving family and friends every day, 24-7. God bless you.Please visit our online guest book for Cynthia at