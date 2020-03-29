Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia J. Helmick. View Sign Service Information Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque 2919 4TH Street NW Albuquerque , NM 87107 (505)-343-8008 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia J. Helmick







On Saturday, January 11, 2020, another angel got her wings and returned to heaven.



Cynthia J. Helmick will be remembered as a loving, caring, warm, giving and thoughtful mentor to all she encountered.



She was born March 18, 1942 in Englewood, Colorado to Leonard and Jeanne Faull. She and her two brothers grew up in Colorado and attended school there.



Cynthia met and married Robert F. Helmick "Bob", while studying at Colorado State University.



Once their children were of school age, Cynthia returned to the University of South Dakota and completed both her BS and Master's Degrees in Speech and Language Pathology. She went on to work for over 40 years in the Public Schools in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, as she thoroughly loved the children.



Cynthia loved bowling, golf and sewing, and had just learned to play bridge. She will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends, former students and co-workers who all knew and loved her.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bob Helmick; three children; Andrea Ito and husband Kazahito, Dennis Helmick and wife Jenae, Jim Helmick and wife Rebecca; older brother, David Faull; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as other family members and friends.



A memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date.



Cynthia J. HelmickOn Saturday, January 11, 2020, another angel got her wings and returned to heaven.Cynthia J. Helmick will be remembered as a loving, caring, warm, giving and thoughtful mentor to all she encountered.She was born March 18, 1942 in Englewood, Colorado to Leonard and Jeanne Faull. She and her two brothers grew up in Colorado and attended school there.Cynthia met and married Robert F. Helmick "Bob", while studying at Colorado State University.Once their children were of school age, Cynthia returned to the University of South Dakota and completed both her BS and Master's Degrees in Speech and Language Pathology. She went on to work for over 40 years in the Public Schools in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, as she thoroughly loved the children.Cynthia loved bowling, golf and sewing, and had just learned to play bridge. She will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends, former students and co-workers who all knew and loved her.She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bob Helmick; three children; Andrea Ito and husband Kazahito, Dennis Helmick and wife Jenae, Jim Helmick and wife Rebecca; older brother, David Faull; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as other family members and friends.A memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close