Cynthia Lee Colling
1949 - 2019
Cindy Colling, a longtime resident of Albuquerque,
New Mexico
passed away on 0
7/04/2019. She
was 69 years old.
She was the eldest daughter of Robert and Virginia Colling. Her childhood was
spent in Indianapolis, IN and she graduated from Pike High School.
Cindy received her B.S. in Pharmacy from Purdue University and her M.S. in Pharmacy Administration from Auburn University.
She worked as a pharmacist for the Veterans
Health Administration in various hospital locations and the VA Cooperative Studies Program Clinical Research Pharmacy Coordinating Center in Albuquerque for 35 years before her retirement in 2015.
She was preceded in
death by her parents and sister.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Nancy, her brother-in-law and his wife, Billy and Debbie
Rodrick, and
her two nieces,
Emily and Sara
Rodrick.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be sent to the New Mexico Chapter
of the ALS
Association
(webnm.alsnm.org).
In the infamous words of Lynyrd Skynyrd, "If I leave here
tomorrow, would you still remember me? For I must be traveling on now 'cause there's too many places
I've got to see."
Visitation will be at 9:00
a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Daniels Family
Funeral Services, 7601
Wyoming Blvd NE. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family
Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019