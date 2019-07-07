Cynthia Lee Colling

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Lee Colling.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cynthia Lee Colling

1949 - 2019





Cindy Colling, a longtime resident of Albuquerque,

New Mexico

passed away on 0

7/04/2019. She

was 69 years old.

She was the eldest daughter of Robert and Virginia Colling. Her childhood was

spent in Indianapolis, IN and she graduated from Pike High School.

Cindy received her B.S. in Pharmacy from Purdue University and her M.S. in Pharmacy Administration from Auburn University.

She worked as a pharmacist for the Veterans

Health Administration in various hospital locations and the VA Cooperative Studies Program Clinical Research Pharmacy Coordinating Center in Albuquerque for 35 years before her retirement in 2015.

She was preceded in

death by her parents and sister.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Nancy, her brother-in-law and his wife, Billy and Debbie

Rodrick, and

her two nieces,

Emily and Sara

Rodrick.

In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be sent to the New Mexico Chapter

of the ALS

Association

(webnm.alsnm.org).

In the infamous words of Lynyrd Skynyrd, "If I leave here

tomorrow, would you still remember me? For I must be traveling on now 'cause there's too many places

I've got to see."

Visitation will be at 9:00

a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Daniels Family

Funeral Services, 7601

Wyoming Blvd NE. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com



Daniels Family

Funeral Services

7601 Wyoming Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

505-821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon