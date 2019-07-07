Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Lee Colling. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Lee Colling



1949 - 2019











Cindy Colling, a longtime resident of Albuquerque,



New Mexico



passed away on 0



7/04/2019. She



was 69 years old.



She was the eldest daughter of Robert and Virginia Colling. Her childhood was



spent in Indianapolis, IN and she graduated from Pike High School.



Cindy received her B.S. in Pharmacy from Purdue University and her M.S. in Pharmacy Administration from Auburn University.



She worked as a pharmacist for the Veterans



Health Administration in various hospital locations and the VA Cooperative Studies Program Clinical Research Pharmacy Coordinating Center in Albuquerque for 35 years before her retirement in 2015.



She was preceded in



death by her parents and sister.



She is survived by her longtime partner, Nancy, her brother-in-law and his wife, Billy and Debbie



Rodrick, and



her two nieces,



Emily and Sara



Rodrick.



In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be sent to the New Mexico Chapter



of the ALS



Association



(



In the infamous words of Lynyrd Skynyrd, "If I leave here



tomorrow, would you still remember me? For I must be traveling on now 'cause there's too many places



I've got to see."



Visitation will be at 9:00



a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Daniels Family



Funeral Services, 7601



Wyoming Blvd NE. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com







Daniels Family



Funeral Services



7601 Wyoming Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87109



505-821-0010



