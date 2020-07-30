Daisy Chavez







Daisy Chavez, born Dec. 11, 1924 in Walsenburg, Colorado and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend. "Great Daisy", a name given to her by her great-grandchildren, is survived by her daughters, Vivian Tafoya and Lupe "Angie" Chavez; her son David Oscar Chavez and her sister, Mercy Mascarenas. Survivors also include her grandchildren, Tom (Charlotte), Juan (Bianca), Lucretia Denise, Mary Trinnie (Gerald), Alfonso (Denise), Danielle (Dan), and Crystal. Great-grandchildren, Tomas (Erika), Tatiana, Fernando (Kayla), Gerald Paul (Adriana), Tommy Andres, Evangelee (Taylor), Samantha, Fred, Michael Jay, Andrew, Chloe, Bella, Eli, and her first great-great-grandchild coming in January. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Natalie Pacifico and son-in-law Tommy Tafoya. Pallbearers will be Tom and Tomas Tafoya, Alfonso Montoya, Juan "Nep" and Fred Tafoya, Gerald Sr., Fernando, Gerald Paul, and Tommy Andres Benavidez. Honorary Pallbearers will be her caregivers who provided unconditional love and comfort: Marlene Rodriguez, Mariah Gabaldon, and Deztini Franco, and her great-grandson Michael Jay Pacifico. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sangre de Cristo Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE.





